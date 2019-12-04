Pakistan Shelters Terrorists, China Shelters Pak: Congress Attacks 'balanced' Approach

Congress party's Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday spoke about the Indian Navy driving away the Chinese vessel Shi Yan 1 operating in the Indian waters near Port Blair. In his address during the winter session of the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury stated that we should not forget that if Pakistan shelters terrorists, China shelters Pakistan.

He said, "Our forces fight against the terror activities promoted by Pakistan and also achieve success in their course. We should also not forget that it is China that helps Pakistan. Pakistan shelters terrorists and China shelters Pakistan. We have aggression in our approach when it comes to Pakistan, then why are we balanced soft towards China?"

Chinese vessel Shi Yan 1 driven away by Indian Navy at Andaman Island

The Indian Navy recently was recently involved in driving away the Chinese vessel Shi Yan 1 operating in the Indian waters near Port Blair. According to the sources, the Chinese vessel was carrying out research activities and was spotted by maritime surveillance aircraft positioned in that region. As per inputs, the Chinese could have used Shi Yan 1 to spy on activities in the Andaman Island territory. Andaman happens to be a region where India can observe the maritime movements in the Indian Ocean region. Since as per the law, other countries cannot carry out research activities at the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, an Indian Navy warship asked the Chinese research vessel to move out of the region. Soon after this, Shi Yan 1 consented to this and proceeded towards another destination.

'You have to take our permission'

While addressing the media at an annual press conference on December 3, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh addressed questions related to this issue. He made it extremely clear that the Chinese research vessel Shi Yan 1 was asked to leave the Indian waters as it did not have the permission to operate in the Exclusive Economic Zone. Mentioning that China and Pakistan are scheduled to hold an exercise in the North Arabian Sea, he contended that 7 to 8 Chinese research ships and anti-piracy vessels must have entered the Indian Ocean Region for this purpose.

