'Pakistan Should Be Serious' Says Punjab CM In Response To Army Gen Bajwa's Call For Peace

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday reacted to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's "bury the past and move forward" remark and said that Pakistan should be serious about making peace with India.

According to reports, Punjab CM Singh said that before talking about stability in Indo-Pak relations, Pakistan should first keep an eye on ISI, adding that infiltration into India from across the border is still happening, Indian soldiers are being killed at the borders every day and Pakistan is dropping arms and heroin into Punjab through drones every other day. He also reportedly said that efforts are being made to create trouble in India which should stop first, only then we can talk peace.

Time To Bury The Past & Move Forward: Army Chief Bajwa Calls For Peace

On Thursday, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called for India to 'bury the past and move forward as the peace between the two neighbours would help to 'unlock' the potential of South and Central Asia, he said. Addressing a session of the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue, General Bajwa also said that the potential for regional peace and development has remained hostage to the age-old disputes between the two 'nuclear-armed neighbours'. Bajwa, however, added that the burden to create a "conducive environment" is on India and noted the role played by the US in resolving the regional conflicts.

Last month, India had said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence. India said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility. Stating that 'talks and terror cannot go together, New Delhi has Islamabad to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.

The Pakistani Army Chief’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a similar statement at the same venue. Khan opined that India will be benefitted economically by having peace with Pakistan as it will enable the neighbouring country to directly access the "resource-rich Central Asian region through Pakistani territory."