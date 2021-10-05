Pakistan Talks About Peace While Its PM Glorifies Osama As A Martyr: India At UNGA

India launched an unsparing attack against Pakistan for 'glorying terrorists as martyrs' at the First Committee General Debate of the 76th UN General Assembly session on Monday. Exercising its Right of Reply, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, A Amarnath hit out at the nation's representatives for talking about peace at global forums, while indulging in cross-border terrorism against its neighbours back at home.

In Right of Reply, A Amarnath said: "As the epicentre of global terrorism, Pakistan has repeatedly indulged in cross-border terrorism against its neighbours, with no regard for UN principles." He added, "Pakistan permanent representative talks about peace, security here, while their PM Imran Khan glorifies global terrorists like Osama Bin Laden as martyrs."

Pakistan permanent representative talks about peace, security here, while his PM glorifies global terrorists like Osama Bin Laden as martyrs: India in its Right of Reply at the 1st committee (Disarmament and International Security issues) General Debate pic.twitter.com/Z2Pn6X16t3 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

India asks Pakistan to end illegal occupation

India also busted Pakistan's claims on Jammu and Kashmir at the UNGA session and demanded that the country vacate areas under its illegal occupation. Moreover, A Amarnath called out Islamabad's 'desperate attempts' to peddle falsehoods at multilateral forums, and said that such acts deserve collective contempt. "Pakistan has made a number of unsubstantiated allegations against India including in relation to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. These do not merit a response as they pertain to matters internal to India," he said.

"Let me reiterate here that the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir, was, is and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India. This includes the area that is under illegal occupation of Pakistan," he added. "We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all these areas under its illegal occupation," Amarnath said.

The scathing remarks by the Indian representative came at UNGA's First Committee General Debate. The forum deals with disarmament, global challenges and threats to peace that affect the international community. It attempts to arrive at solutions to the challenges in the international security regime.

(With Agency Inputs)