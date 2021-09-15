Pakistan Terror Plot: 4 Arrested Terrorists Sent To 14-day Police Custody

A Delhi Court sent 4 terror suspects to 14-day police custody in connection with the Pakistan-Dawood terror plot on Wednesday. Two other terrorists, who have been arrested in the case, are expected to be produced before the court today. The multi-state ISI terror module was busted by the Delhi Police Special Cell with two other state police departments. Six terrorists, 1 from Delhi, 1 from Maharashtra and 4 from Uttar Pradesh were arrested by the police forces on Tuesday.

As per sources, blasts had been planned in 3 cities, with the whole operation being coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim's brother- Anees Ibrahim. Two arrested terrorists named Osama and Zeeshan had been trained in Pakistan and were working under the instructions of the ISI to operate the terror plot. They had been tasked with conducting a reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and UP for placing IEDs for the blast, police has revealed.

Details of Dawood-terror plot

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the motive of the terrorists was to conduct serial blasts and targeted killings in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra, and other states in India. The scale of the operation was evident from the fact that it involved the arrest of persons from three major states in the country.

As per Delhi Police Special CP Neeraj Thakur, there were two components of the operation - one was the safe delivery of IEDs to the terrorists hiding in India, and the second was planting the explosives in major cities during the ongoing festive season. The arrested persons were tasked separately to execute different aspects of the terror plan. The terror operation was closely coordinated from the other side of the border.

A live bomb was recovered from the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. The Special cell also recovered explosives and firearms, apart from a live IED, in the multi-state operation. Delhi Police has revealed that underworld operative Sameer, a close associate of Anees Ibrahim, was tasked by Pak-based underworld operatives to ensure the smooth delivery of IEDs, sophisticated weapons, and grenades to different entities across India.