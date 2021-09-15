Pakistan Terror Plot: Maharashtra HM Directs ATS & Mumbai Police To Intensify Surveillance

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday busted a sinister Pakistan terror plot wherein six terrorists have been arrested. Following this, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil addressed the media on Wednesday after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch detained a travel agent who had apparently booked a train ticket for one of the terrorists. The state's Home Minister informed that he held a meeting with senior police officials, including Mumbai Police Anti-terrorism (ATS) chief.

Patil informed the media that the Mumbai Police detained an individual from Dharavi named Ajgar from Dharavi. In addition, Patil also informed that the police are still investigating and procuring more information regarding the terror plot. He further informed that the Maharashtra ATS would hold a press conference at 3 pm. However, Patil informed that more information could not be provided considering the sensitivity of the matter. He also remarked that it might hamper the ongoing investigation.

"The matter is sensitive and we cannot reveal any more information at this time as it may hamper the investigation," said Patil.

Concluding his statement, Patil has directed the ATS and Mumbai Police to intensify the surveillance regarding sleeper cells of terrorists after the terrorist was arrested from the metropolis. According to the Home Minister, the state government has taken the matter seriously and directed the authorities to ensure safety during the festive season.

"The police have been given full authority to arrest any suspicious person. Considering the situation, everyone should help the police and the state government," added Patil.

Pakistan Terror Plot: Mumbai Police Crime Branch detains travel agent

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch detained a travel agent who booked a train ticket for the arrested terrorist Jaan Mohammed Shaikh. After the Delhi Police Special Cell and other state police departments busted the major terror plot, the Mumbai Police too started their investigation. According to sources, the travel agent named Ajgar has been detained, and his interrogation is going on. Moreover, Ajgar had booked a train ticket for Jaan Mohammed Shaikh, who travelled from Mumbai Central to Delhi on September 13. In addition, sources further revealed that Ajgar and Jaan Mohammed Shaikh are residents of Dharavi in Mumbai. The ticket was booked by Ajgar based on the instructions of Shaikh and both accused know each other.

