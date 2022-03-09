Pakistan 'trains Terrorists To Fight In Afghan' & Discusses Human Rights At UNHRC: India

India on Tuesday delivered a strong-worded response to the 'preposterous and malicious' statements by Pakistan and OIC at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), in reference to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Slamming Pakistan for raking bilateral issues at multilateral forms, India said Pakistan's top leadership has openly admitted that their military and intelligence agency (ISI) created terrorist groups to fight in Afghanistan and J&K.

Exercising its Right of Reply in response during the 49th Session of the UNHRC, India said, "It is shameful that a country, whose top leadership has openly admitted that its military and intelligence agency has created terrorist groups and trained them to fight in Afghanistan and the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has the audacity to comment about the human rights of people in India."

India also categorically rejected the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s statement, noting that Pakistan was using the OIC platform for its own agenda against India.

"It is regrettable that session after session the OIC has allowed its platform to be exploited by Pakistan for serving its own anti-India agenda. OIC Member States appear helpless in preventing Pakistan from undermining the interests of OIC Member States," he added. "The platform offered by this August Council for dialogue and constructive engagement has been misused by Pakistan yet again," India's Permanent Representative Indramani Pandey said at UNHRC.

India said Pakistan's attempts at raking up bilateral issues in multilateral forums and engaging in disinformation and propaganda against India are not new but have increasingly become more desperate, baseless, and malicious.

Drawing the attention of the Council towards terror activities brewing in Pakistan, Pandey said, "The perpetrators of 2008 Mumbai terror attack have remained unpunished. The world remembers the horrors of the 2016 Pathankot terror attack. We all know where the perpetrators of these attacks came from. It was in February 2019 that 40 brave men of Indian security forces were martyred in a dastardly terrorist attack in Pulwama carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan-based terrorist organization proscribed by the UN."

India taunts Pakistan over FATF grey list

India also noted Pakistan's failure in meeting the global demand for dismantling of the terrorism mill in its country that churns out terrorists, who are responsible for violating the most fundamental of human rights, the right to life, of people in our region and around the world. "Pakistan has ignored the reality that it has become a victim of its own State policies to nurture terrorist organizations," it added.

Recently, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) retained Pakistan on its terrorism financing “grey list” and asked the country to address at the earliest the remaining deficiencies in its financial system.

Pakistan has been on the grey list of the Paris-based (FATF) since June 2018 for failing to check money laundering, leading to terror financing, and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019. Since then, the country continues to be on that list due to its failure to comply with the FATF mandates.

(With inputs from agency)