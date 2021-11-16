Pakistan Triggers Forest Fire In Digwar Sector Of Poonch LOC To Aid Terrorist Infiltration

In a bid to aid the infiltration of terrorists, a forest fire was triggered by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday. The blaze has been reported in the Digwar sector of Poonch.

According to sources, this is a regular tactic used by terror organisations to sneak terrorists into the Indian side. Reportedly, following the fire, some explosions were also heard.

A similar fire was reported in the Balnoi forest in the Mendhar sector from across the LoC which spread to the Indian side in October 2020. The fire had triggered several land mine explosions, which were planted by the Indian Army to prevent the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan terrorist, three others killed in Srinagar encounter

A Pakistani terrorist, his local aide, an overground worker (OGW) of Lashkar-e-Taiba and a building owner was killed in the Hyderpora encounter on Monday as the security forces took down a VOIP enabled call centre which was used by terrorists for communication.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Kashmir IGP Vinay Kumar said, "The centre was used by local terrorists. The terrorist who got injured during the encounter with security forces here on Sunday was brought to this centre. There is a hideout adjacent to this call centre where terrorists from different regions came. Following the information received by Srinagar police, the police formed a team with Army and CRPF to carry out the bust

“Two terrorists were killed in the encounter with the forces. An active local terrorist known as Bilal Bhai alias Haider and Aamir Magray. Mudassir Gul, the fourth person was a terror associate who had rented space in the building but in effect was providing shelter to Haider and his associate. We wanted to catch the terrorists alive, but they were killed in the encounter,” the IGP said. “We have found several devices from the busted location. We are currently digitally analysing the materials confiscated from here, which will be shared later,” he added.