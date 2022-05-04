Pakistan Tunnel Detected By BSF 150 Meters Away From International Border

In a breaking development, a Pakistani tunnel has been detected at the AOR of BOP Chak Faquira of the 48 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF). The location is just 150 meters away from the International Border. It is also just 900 meters away from Pakistan Post Chaman Khurd. This happened after a special checking exercise was carried out by the BSF. As per sources, possibly the same tunnel was used by Jaish Fidayeen terrorists to enter India.

On April 27, BSF launched a massive anti-tunnel drive at the international border in Jammu. The drive was launched to thwart any possible infiltration attempts by Pakistan-backed terrorists via the international border in Samba. A special anti-tunneling drive has been launched in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts to determine if any tunnel exists across the border. BSF jawans deployed at the Jammu International Border are on high alert and participating in the anti-tunnel drive in a synchronized manner.

BSF Seizes Pakistani Fishing Boat

This comes on the same day when the BSF officials seized a Pakistani boat in the Bhuj area, BSF Gujarat informed. Taking advantage of the marshy area, the fishermen fled leaving an engineless boat, in which nothing suspicious was found, it added. BSF Gujarat stated that the Border Security Force Patrol immediately reached the spot near border pillar (BP) no 1158 when the movement of a Pakistani fishing boat with 3-4 fishermen was identified in the Harami Nala area.

They managed to flee from the scene into Pakistani territory taking advantage of the marshy land. However, BSF personnel were able to capture the engineless country made Pakistani fishing boat in the Indian territory near BP no 1158. After the recovery of the boat, apart from fishing equipment, fish and fishing nets, nothing objectionable was found, neither from the boat seized nor from the area where the boat was seized, said BSF Gujarat.