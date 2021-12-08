Last Updated:

Pakistan Unlikely To Shed Kashmir Strategy, IAF Chief Says; Warns Of Challenge From China

Speaking at an event in Delhi, the Air Chief Marshal spoke on challenges posed by both China and Pakistan and added that India is adopting new ways to counter.

In a befitting reply to Pakistan for pushing terrorists in India, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Wednesday said that 'Pakistan is unlikely to shed its Kashmir-oriented strategy.' The Air Chief Marshal further revealed that 'Pakistan's armed forces have formulated a new concept of war-fighting.' Vivek Ram Chaudhari also spoke on China's role of passing 'challenge to India's strategic goals.'

Air Chief Marshal slams Pakistan, says it will 'continue to sponsor terrorism.'

Speaking on India's preparedness, the Marshal said that the country is transforming from 'fighting a predominantly defensive war to adopting a more aggressive approach for an offensive defence under the nuclear umbrella'. 

Air Chief Marshal on challenges posed by China

Addressing an event in Delhi, he spoke on challenges posed by China and asserted, "China poses a significant and long-term challenge to India's strategic goals. Both PLAAF & PAF have enhanced their military capabilities in equipment & infrastructure. IAF needs to be rapidly modernized, expand its fleet &improve indigenous manufacturing capabilities". 

India slams Pakistan at UNSC over terrorism issue

India, on December 3 UNSC meet, asserted, “terror groups continue to raise funds”, stressing that it is “appalling” that perpetrators of Mumbai terror attacks continue to remain at large. Permanent Representative of India to the UN, TS Tirumurti said that despite the efforts of UNSC “the threat of terrorism continues unabated”. He highlighted that the concerns over terrorism have increased in South Asia. 

‘Perpetrators of Mumbai attacks are free’

At the joint briefing to chairs of three committees of UNSC, Tirumurti affirmed that India “can no longer afford such gross neglect of international obligations by certain member states and they need to be held accountable for their actions.” Again, without, mentioning Pakistan, he said that the UNSC should hold “such states” accountable who are “guilty of doublespeak” and “aiding and supporting terrorism”.

In a recent UN briefing, India had also highlighted the country's humanitarian response to the refugee crisis, particularly to those facing persecution especially from the West Pakistan massacre, which has been one of compassion and empathy, said Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, on Tuesday. He underlined India's role and commitment to the humanitarian protection of refugees.

