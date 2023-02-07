Pakistan Using Narco-Terrorism In Proxy War Against India: Army Official

Kashmir is witnessing rise in narco-terrorism as Pakistan is using it as a new weapon in its proxy war against India, General Officer Commanding in Chief of Army's Northern Command Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said at an investiture ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment area in Srinagar.

“A dual strategy of sending across drugs as well as weapons through drones is being employed to keep the fire burning in an attempt to disrupt the social fabric,” he said.

The cross-border smuggling of narcotics provides succour to terrorism. However, “the security forces continue to reinforce intelligence setup by synergising with all security and intelligence agencies, to usher peace and development,” Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said.

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic TV, Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar said: “The cross-border smuggling of narcotics provides oxygen to terrorism via finances. The finances generated from drugs such as heroin fund separatists’ activities and spread other centrifugal tendencies. Increasingly, terror modules that have been busted in the recent past by security agencies show a more significant challenge to society and security."

Citing an example of a narco-terrorism case of December 2022, Kumar said: “Five cops were among 17 persons arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police as a major narcotics smuggling module, originating from Pakistan, was busted in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir."

Kumar further said: “In the particular case, one Shakir Ali Khan, a Pakistan-based terrorist handler originally hailing from Keran has surfaced to be the main supplier of narcotics to his son Tahmeed Khan on this side of the Line of Control (LoC).

On Tahmeed Khan’s confession and disclosure, two packets of Heroin-like substance weighing nearly 2 kg have also been recovered from his house.

Khan used to transport it to Kupwara to sell it to his now-arrested associates to earn money. His father Shakir Ali Khan first crossed LoC in the early 1990s to join terrorist ranks.

The police said during investigations it has also surfaced that about 5 kg narcotics valued at Rs 5 crore in the market has been smuggled in from Pakistan by the head of this module Tahmeed Khan during the last three months.

Out of this, about 2 kg has been recovered in the instant case, about a kg has been peddled among drug peddlers and addicts and about 2 kg remains to be traced, he added.

Pertinently, in October 2022, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, arrested a woman who has overseen at least Rs 10 crore worth of narcotics smuggled into India from Pakistan and raided her residence in Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in a narco-terrorism nexus case. Diary-type notebook mobile devices, bank passbooks, and Indian currency worth Rs 1,99,800 were seized from the residence.