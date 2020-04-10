Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In J&K's Kupwara; Heavy Artillery Firing Witnessed

In a massive development, Pakistan has violated ceasefire in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. It was reported that heavy artillery firing took place and the Indian side is retaliated strongly. This comes at a time when not just the two nations, but the entire world is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, the field regiments of the army were are also retaliating, As per sources, the Pakistan army along with terrorists were trying to infiltrate a big group in the Kashmir valley. However, this is not the first time the Keran section in Kupwara is witnessing ceasefire violation, but the firing of this kind in the Kashmir Valley on the line of control is seen after a long time.

Earlier on April 6, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to small arms firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir., officials said.

"At 5.15 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortar in the Mankote sector," a defense spokesperson said, adding that the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Coronavirus Cases in J&K

Meanwhile, Restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on March 19 to contain the spread of the virus. The measures were taken after the detection of the first positive case of coronavirus in the valley. The total number of positive cases in the union territory has risen to 184 -- out of which 152 were in Kashmir and 32 in Jammu.

