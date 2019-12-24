Pakistan Violates Ceasefire To Push In Infiltrators: J&K DGP

The Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has said that Pakistan army has increased the number of ceasefire violations in order to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists into India.

Speaking at the sidelines of a function, Singh said “there are increased number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan aimed at pushing (in) terrorists but our anti-infiltration grid is very strong and many infiltration attempts have been foiled in the recent times.” He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has a very cordial relationship with the public across Jammu and Kashmir and more measures are being taken to strengthen it.

The DGP informed that, Police have conducted two very successful operations in which one terrorist of JeM, an associate of Pakistan terror commander Omer Bhai was arrested in Tral area of Pulwama District. He said in the second operation, Police arrested a terrorist who was working with Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Sajad Hyder in Sopore and his arrest has further led to the busting of four-member terror module in Sopore.

DGP at passing out parade

Earlier the DGP presided over the attestation-cum-passing out parade of 2nd BRTC batch of Constables that was held at PTTI, Vijaypur. The Director-General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh was the chief guest on the occasion who inspected the parade and took the salute on march past. 281 Recruit Constables passed out after completion of their basic training.

In his address, DGP J&K Shri Dilbag Singh thanked the serving and retired Police Officers, Civil and Paramilitary Officers, the parents of pass outs and citizens of adjoining areas for attending the parade. He said that about three hundred brave personnel are joining the department after completing their basic training course and hoped that by their joining, the organization will get more strength. DGP, however, emphasized upon the pass outs to be committed and contribute to the mission of force in achieving peace and eradicating crimes from Jammu and Kashmir.

Advise to Jawans

The DGP advised the Passout Jawans to follow the oath throughout the service and be always ready to provide selfless service to the people and the nation under any circumstances. The DGP congratulated the pass out Jawans for displaying the outstanding parade and said that he was happy to see the fitness level of the constables. The DGP said that pass-outs have shown a high level of professionalism when they were assigned for parliamentary elections, law & order duties.

Referring the profile of the pass-out constables, the DGP said he was impressed by their technical and academic qualification and asked the ADGP Armed to utilize the skills of these constables in a best possible manner so that better results are achieved for the department. The DGP said that the commitment and the professionalism of Jammu and Kashmir Police being discussed and appreciated across the country is because of the priceless sacrifices given by our brave and courageous personnel. He appreciated the media fraternity for covering the police events and projecting work of the force in a positive way and added that it encourages our personnel to work with more dedication.

