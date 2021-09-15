Pakistan Was Planning 26/11 Re-run; Terrorists Trained At Kasab Terror Factory

A day after the Delhi Police Special Cell busted a Pakistan-organised terror module, various evidences emerged which proved that the Imran Khan-led country, with the help of the terrorists and underworld, was planning a re-run of the 26/11 attack that took place in Mumbai. In the attack that jolted the Financial capital of the country in 2008, crowded places like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, posh hotels such as the Taj Mahal Hotel & Tower, the Oberoi, and the Trident as well as the Nariman House were the main targets. As many as 174 people died while a hundred others were injured in the series of explosions and firings at the targeted sites. As per the latest information, a chilling similarity has emerged not only in the scope and modus-operandi of the foiled attack, but also the terror factories in Pakistan that were used for logistical purposes.

Pakistan was planning re-run of the 26/11 terror attack

The two Pakistan-trained terrorists who were taken to Pakistan via Muscat before becoming a sleeper cell in India were trained at Thatta, in the same training camp as Ajmal Kasab, sources have said. Ajmal Kasab was one of the 10 terrorists sent by Pakistan to India via the sea route to unfold the mayhem in Mumbai but was the only one to be captured alive. He, during the interrogation, had said, "I was trained to kill till my last breath" and had pleaded for death to the interrogating officers, citing that his family would be 'tortured and killed' because he surrendered to the Indian government.

So far, 9 alleged terrorist plotters have been arrested in the past two days- The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday arrested six men, while the next day, on Wednesday, following a tip-off, the Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested three more terror suspects. A Delhi court sent the 4 terror suspects to 14-day police custody in connection with the Pakistan-Dawood terror plot. Five other terrorist suspects, who have been arrested in the case- two by the Delhi Police Special Cell and three by the UP ATS, are expected to be presented before the court soon.

Police said that Pakistan-based Anees Ibrahim, who is the brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was connected with the underworld operatives to execute the terror plan. The terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Ramleela.