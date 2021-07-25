Pakistan Will Continue To Play Dirty Tactics, India Must Be Alert: General VP Malik

Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Former Army Chief VP Malik who led the army and country into the victory of the Kargil war spoke to Republic TV on the strength and determination of the Indian Army. He further shared his thought on Pakistan's continued dirty tactics that might never change in the near future.

Who initiated the Kargil War?

Speaking on the chronological event of the Kargil war, VP Malik, said, "War was initiated by Pakistan. This thought occurred to them when both India and Pakistan carried out nuclear tests. India carried out the test in May 1998 and Pak did it a few days later".

Both countries Prime Ministers thought that as nuclear nations they will have peace and should further resolve all differences through talks. Following this decision, the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was invited to Lahore where both the Prime Ministers signed the Lahore Declaration at the end of February 1999.

VP Malik informed, "But Pak army took the initiative of infiltration through the areas where we were holding it thinly or posts were far apart. They took advantage of winter months when there was heavy snow to infiltrate the soldiers".

He added, "Our intelligence agency was unaware of this invasion. The initial perception was that these are all Mujahideen but gradually we realized they were all Pakistani soldiers".

It took a while for the Indian Army to understand who were the infiltrates and who were supporting them. But, once the security forces established the facts, India was ready for the war.

India's achievement in the Kargil War

Explaining the movement of the Indian Army in recapturing height, VP Malik said, "The first height recaptured was Tololing which was overlooking the road going from Srinagar over Zojila to Kargil".

He added, "And then on our boys did really well as they kept recapturing heights till there was so much pressure on the Pak. They were pressurized not only by India's security forces but also form the international opinion on the attack. We were also ready on the rest of the western borders and we put pressure on Pakistan at the Arabian sea".

As the war intensified, the then Pakistan Prime Minister went to China seeking help and then moved to the US. Altimightly both the Prime Ministers agreed to a ceasefire.

He informed, "By that time we had recaptured most of our area".

Tololing- a turning point in the Kargil war

Speaking on the important battles during the Kargil war, Malik said, "Tololing battle really turned the corner of the war. It gave me a lot of confidence as a Chief. It made me realize that our boys are strong and that they can do it.

He added, A few battles in Batalik, Dras, tiger hill, 4875 were some of the major battles fought. First was Tololing and second was Tiger hill because that really demoralized Pak".

Memories of Kargil War

Brushing the memories of the Kargil war, Former Army Chief, said, "A war leaves behind a lot of memories and Kargil war is no exception".

He added, "There are memories of surprise weapons, proof of Pakistani involvement, our boys recapturing those heights tiger hills, 4875".

"There are also memories of sad news like our boys were killed and injured", he said.

Pakistan and India

Speaking on Pak's behavior now, VP Malik, said, "As far as Pak making use of dirty tactics is concerned, they will carry on because in their case the so-called Mujahideen are being trained by the Pakistani army. This is how they fought in Afghanistan and in India's 1965 war."

He added, "I can't say there is any improvement in trusting Pakistan as far as the Pak army is concerned".

He informed that India must be alert. And give them a hard time whenever it's required like Balakot or Uri. Along with such defensive measures we should also be taking some offensive measures.

He stated, "A message must be sent to terrorists that both parties can play the same game and we can play it more effectively than they can".

(Image credit: TWITTER@VEDMALIK/PTI)