Pakistan Yet To Take Decision On India’s Invitation To Foreign Minister For SCO Goa Meet

Pakistan is yet to take a decision on India’s invitation to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa, according to the sources of Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

All SCO members are expected to attend the meeting of Foreign Ministers in May, which will be hosted by India as it has taken over the rotating presidency of the SCO in 2022-2023.

However, it has been informed by the Foreign Ministry that the invitation has been received but as of now no final decision has been made if the Foreign Minister would travel to India or not.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch simply responded by saying "no" when it was asked by her if her office would say anything on the matter.

SCO comprises eight members

The SCO comprises eight full members, including its six founding members, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017. For the very first time, India has got the opportunity of hosting the member.

If the invitation gets accepted by Bilawal Bhutto, it will be the first time a Pakistan Foreign Minister will be coming to India after 2011 when Hina Rabbani Khar visited India.

Pakistan Prime Minister pitches for talks with India

This comes days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pitched for dialogue with India over all the issues, including Kashmir.

During an interview with the Dubai-based Arabiya TV, PM Shehbaz said, "We are neighbours, even if we are not neighbours by choice but we are there forever and it is up to us to live peacefully, progress or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources that is up to us. Pakistan has learnt its lesson. We had three wars with India and the consequence of those wars, as a result, had only brought more misery poverty unemployment and millions were demoted from their level of satisfaction. We want to live in peace with India and provided we are able to resolve our genuine problems. If a war breaks out, who will stay to tell what happened."

He further said, "My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that Let's sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir and use all these for the prosperity of the country."

Pakistan's Foreign Minister made derogatory comments against PM Modi

If the invitation gets accepted by Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, then his presence would have to be carefully monitored as protests were planned in India after his derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister made a personal attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and targeted the RSS after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised Pakistan's cooperation with terror groups and expressed the country as the "epicentre of terrorism".