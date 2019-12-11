Pakistani Army Assaults The Muhajir Community In Karachi

On the same day that Imran Khan was misfiring Twitter salvos over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, in videos emerging from Pakistan, the country's army could be seen attacking innocent people from the Muhajir community in Sindh's Karachi. People from the minority community accused the Qamar Bajwa-led Pakistan Army of forced displacement. The Muhajir community wanted to pay homage to the brave hearts who laid down their lives in the struggle of retrieving their usurped rights. The MQM commemorates the Martyrs Day on December 9 every year. Since 2016, Pakistan's military establishment has barricaded Azizabad.