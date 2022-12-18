Pakistani Drone Chased Away By Forces In Gurdaspur, 40 Rounds Fired; Search Ops On

A Pakistani drone was spotted inside the Indian territory in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, Dera Baba Nanak at Border Security Force's Chandu Wadala post at around 11.30 pm on Saturday, December 17. The drone was then chased away across the border by the Indian forces after firing 40 rounds.

The search is on in the nearby areas.

Punjab | A Pakistani drone was seen inside the Indian territory, at a height of 250 metres, at the Chandu Wadala post of BSF in Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur district. The drone went back to the Pakistani side after the jawans fired at it. Search in the nearby areas is underway. pic.twitter.com/Y8sVAde8ay — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

Drone sightings double in 2022

The number of drone incursion attempts from Pakistan along the India-Pakistan border has increased more than twice in the last year, as the Border Security Force (BSF) reported nearly 268 such sightings so far in 2022 as compared to 109 in the entire 2021, 49 in 2020 and 35 in 2019, all within a range of 2-10 km of the international border.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down 16 drones in areas along the Pakistan border this year, mostly in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh said on November 30.

A Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs was informed by the Punjab government in February 2022 that drones have been sighted near the Pakistan border over 133 times in the last two years.

IMAGE: PTI