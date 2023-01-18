Pakistani Drone Pushed Back By BSF In Punjab's Gurdaspur; Huge Cache Of Arms Recovered

The Border Security Forces (BSF) foiled another cross-border attempt to smuggle weapons through drones in India after they pushed back a Pakistani drone in Punjab's Gurdaspur, trying to enter Indian territory and also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition following a search operation in the area.

According to the officials, on the intervening night of January 17 and 18, a BSP party deployed the outskirts of Uncha Takala village Gurdaspur, heard the humming sound of a suspected drone coming from the Pakistan side. In prompt action, the troops of BSF on spot fired towards the direction of the sound of the drone.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

As per the officials, the drone was pushed back to Pakistan after BSF troops fired 17 rounds at it. Notably, during the firing, the troops heard the sound of something dropped in the nearby area. Following this, a search operation was launched in the area and soon the BSF troops seized a packet with a wooden base frame that was found lying in the farming field in the area.

The troops recovered four Made-in-China pistols, eight magazines and a total of 47 rounds, according to the officials. A detailed search operation has been launched in the area. It is pertinent to mention that this is the second such drone intrusion attempt from Pakistan's side in 10 days. On the late night of Jan 8, the BSF and Punjab police, in a joint operation, foiled a drone intrusion attempt in the Gurdaspur sector.

Notably, there is an uptick in the drone intrusion attempt from the Pakistani side to enter Indian territory from Punjab and disturb the peace in the region by smuggling drugs and weapons into the state. However, the alerted troops of BSF stationed at the border areas have foiled all these attempts from our neighbour's side.