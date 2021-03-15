Pakistani Drone Spotted At India's Bamial Town Near Pathankot; BSF Opens Fire At UAV

A drone that allegedly entered into the Indian territory from Pakistan on Sunday was forced to return after the Border Security Forces personnel opened fire at the gadget while it was in the air, Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana told PTI. "The drone which came from the Pakistani side was sighted at Dinda post close to Bamial along the Indo-Pak international border," Khurana detailed.

'Drone was unarmed, did not drop anything in Indian territory'

Unlike in 2020 when another drone from Pakistan had allegedly dropped 11 grenades in Punjab's Gurdaspur and was later found, the drone in the latest incident was not carrying anything. Khurana recollected "A thorough search operation was carried out at the site, but nothing was found." In December 2020, a drone from Pakistan was allegedly spotted flying above Punjab's Gurdaspur district. Later, when a search operation was conducted, 11 hand grenades were recovered from a field near the International Border in Gurdaspur.



The probing police officials had then said that it was a box of grenades that was attached to a wooden frame which was lowered from the drone onto the ground with a nylon rope. Meanwhile, this is not these are not the only instances where it was reported that a drone from Pakistan flew into Indian territories.



Such an incident also took place in 2019 when series of such activities were reported against Pakistan where drones were used to drop ammunition in Indian territories. In September 2019, the police in Punjab recovered AK-47 rifles, magazines and rounds of ammunition, and grenades, fake currency, and other items in Tarn Taran district.