Pakistani Drone Spotted Near International Border In J&K's Samba; Search Ops Underway

As instances of Pakistani drones infiltrating Indian territory continue to be reported from the border regions, the Indian Army on Sunday spotted yet another Pakistani drone flying near the Samba International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the latest input, the drone movement was detected by the alert security troops last night.

While the drone remained in the air for around 15 minutes, it later flew back toward Pakistan. It was spotted at a height of 300 metres in the air. Following this, the security forces also launched search operations in the area to find any air droppings.

Notably, this came just a day after another Pakistani drone was spotted by the Indian Army in the Mendhar region at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone, which was coming from the Pakistani side, was spotted in the Balnoi sector of Mendhar late at night on Friday during which it caught the attention of the security troops who fired a few rounds at it and drove it back.

Earlier this month, another drone was spotted in the same Samba district of J&K following which a massive cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces.

Pakistani drone spotted in the Mangu Chak area

It was on July 4 when the forces detected the movement of a flying object over the border belt Chilliyari in Samba further suspecting a drone from Pakistan. Later, a search operation was initiated on the entire border belt from Chilliyari to Manguchak area to find out any air droppings.

However, nothing was found while the Armed Forces have still been asked to remain alert in view of recent threats of drones.

Image: PTI