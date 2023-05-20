Pakistani Drone Violates Indian Airspace, Shot Down

A drone from Pakistan violated Indian airspace and was intercepted by BSF troops of the Amritsar Sector. During the search, a drone has been recovered, ANI reported. BSF sources say this is the fourth drone to be shot down by BSF in the last two days. Further search operations are underway.

The Border Security Force (BSF) had shot down three other Pakistan drones along the International Border in Punjab in four different incidents. While the three drones were intercepted by the force on Friday, the fourth one was shot down on Saturday night. The latest drone "violated Indian airspace on Saturday night and was intercepted by firing in the jurisdiction of the Amritsar sector."

An official said, "The drone and a bag of suspected narcotics have been recovered."

The first drone, a black quadcopter of "DJI Matrice 300 RTK" was recovered from Udhar Dhariwal village in Amritsar district. BSF troops intercepted this unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by firing around 9 pm on Friday.

The second one, a quadcopter of the same make, was at Rattan Khurd village in Amritsar district after troops fired at it around 9.30 pm. Along with the drone, two packets of suspected heroin of 2.6 kg were attached

