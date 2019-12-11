Pakistani Refugee Family Names Their Daughter 'Nagrikta', As Rajya Sabha Passes CAB

A refugee family Pakistan anticipating that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 would be passed in both the houses in Parliament named their daughter ‘Nagrikta’ on Wednesday. ‘Nagrikta’ in Hindi means Citizenship. Expressing their happiness over the likelihood of them not being refugees anymore, the family said that they will be very happy if the bill is passed, and that is why we named Nagarikata.

Family expresses happiness

Mother of ‘Nagrikta’, Arti, while speaking to media said, “We will be very happy if the bill is passed today, that is why we named Nagarikata. As a mother and whole family have great hope there is an appeal to Modi Ji too so that everyone knows that it is because of this girl that she has got citizenship”. The baby’s grandmother, Meera Das, told the media that the baby was born on Monday and the family decided to name her "Nagrikta" anticipating the bill would clear the Rajya Sabha hurdle.

Read: Pakistan targets innocent Kashmiris

This family lives in the area called Majnu ka Tila in Delhi. The living conditions of these refugees consist of makeshift tents and unplastered walls with metal roofs. Many others live in resettlement colonies in Rohini Sector 9 and 11, Adarsh Nagar and near the Signature Bridge.

Read: Pakistan grab wickets as Test cricket returns after the attack

CAB passed

On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB) by a majority of 125-105 votes. This comes after more than 40 MPs including P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Raut, and Vaiko put forth their arguments either in favour or against the CAB. Some members including the Shiv Sena MPs walked out before the commencement of the voting process. Earlier on Monday, the Lower House of Parliament cleared the legislation with a landslide margin. Once the President gives his assent to the Bill, it will immediately come into operation.

Read: 431 Afghani, 2,307 Pakistani migrants given Indian citizenship since 2016: Govt tells RS

The Citizenship Amendment Bill

The Bill seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. Several parties in the North East such as the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this Bill. To ameliorate their concerns, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the CAB. The opposition contends that the Bill discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Pakistani Hindu refugees laud the government on passage of CAB in Lok Sabha