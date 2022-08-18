Pakistani Hindu Refugees Hopeful Of Indian Citizenship Amid Rohingya Settlement Row

At a time a war of words continue between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Rohingya resettlement issue, with each blaming the other of jepoardising national security, and practising politics over the illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh, Republic TV visited a refugee camp housing Hindu migrants from Pakistan, to bring to light the plight that they are suffering from while being hopeful that they will attain Indian citizenship someday.

At a camp in North Delhi, a group of over 150 Hindus, who sought refuge in india after fleeing Pakistan over atrocities being committed on minorities in the neighbouring nation, live in deplorable conditions. These refugees residing in Majnu Ka Tila since 2012 haven't received any sort of help from the Delhi government. The visuals accessed by Republic TV show the plight of the families residing in Delhi, under egregious conditions.

Despite the deplorable condition they are living in today, the families are still hopeful that they will receive Indian citizenship someday. While talking to the refugees in the camp, it was learnt that although they are hopeful that they will receive citizenship one day, they still have grievances on still not being accepted as Indian citizens despite living in the country for so many years.

DCW begins study on condition of Hindu women refugees

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has initiated a study on the condition of Hindu women refugees from Pakistan, residing in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila area, reported news agency PTI. The commission will reportedly submit recommendations from the study to the Centre and the Delhi government for the rehabilitation of these refugee women.

“The Hindu refugees continue to live in deplorable conditions and access to basic amenities like housing, water connection, electricity, toilets and proper means of livelihood are denied to them,” the DCW was quoted as saying by PTI.