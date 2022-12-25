Pakistani Intelligence Agency ISI Trying To Revive Defunct LTTE In Tamil Nadu, Says Report

From supporting Khalistani terrorists to backing terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has been supporting anti-India elements to destabilise peace in the country. In this similar chain of its nefarious attempt to destabilise peace, the Pakistani intelligence agency-- ISI is trying to revive the now defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu, according to a report.

As per a report from The Island Online--Sri Lankan news agency, Pak's ISI has been trying to push the revival of the LTTE in the southern Indian state. Notably, this comes after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested nine persons earlier this week in connection with illegal drugs and arms cases pertaining to the revival of the LTTE. According to the NIA, the case was related to activities of the Sri Lankan drug mafia controlled by Gunashekaran and Pushparajah in association with Haji Salim-- a drugs and arms supplier based in Pakistan.

According to The Island Online, this module has been operating in India as well as Sri Lanka and has been smuggling drugs and arms in an attempt to revive LTTE, an outfit designated as a terrorist organisation by 32 countries, including the European Union, Canada, the United States, and India.

ISI trying to revive LTTE

This is not the first time that Pakistan is trying to push terror in South India. In 2014, the NIA uncovered a module that was being controlled by the Pak High Commission in Colombo. The High Commission was overseeing some operatives in Tamil Nadu who were undertaking reconnaissance of several targets which they planned to strike.

With NIA busting that module at the roots, the ISI is now trying to revive the LTTE movement in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka to derail the peace and security in the region, the Island Online reported.

It is pertinent to mention that the NIA had arrested former operatives of LTTE and found that these were linked to some person in Europe. Later it was learnt that these operatives based in European countries-- Denmark and Switzerland were trying to withdraw money to use for the LTTE's revival. According to The Island Online, the ISI through these elements had been targeting the rural areas to revive the LTTE by using Tamil nationalism.

This matter came to light after Letchumanan Mary Franciska (50), a Sri Lankan national, was detained at Chennai Airport. The investigation found that the accused had withdrawn money from the Mumbai Fort branch of the Indian Overseas Bank. The Island Online said that it soon became apparent that the funds were to be used to revive the LTTE.

An Intelligence Bureau dossier says that the drug industry which is being aided by the ISI churns out nearly Rs 380 Billion a year through the sale of drugs and the Pak intelligence agency, in turn, uses this money to fund its terrorists, reported The Island Online.

(With inputs from ANI)