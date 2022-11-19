Pakistani Intruder Killed Along LoC In J-K's Rajouri

A Pakistani intruder was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Saturday. The infiltration bid was scuttled on the intervening night of November 17 and 18 in Kalal area of Nowshera sector, he said.

"The terrorist was killed as he tried to negotiate our minefield. His body was found along with war-like stores on Saturday," the spokesman said.

Officials said the Army observed the movement of terrorists trying to sneak into the Indian side of the border.

One of the infiltrators was killed when he stepped over the landmine, they said, adding that an AK-56 rifle and three magazines were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist.

