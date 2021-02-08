Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead By BSF In Samba After Crossing Despite Multiple Warnings

A Pakistani intruder has been shot dead by the alert troops of the Border Security Force deployed along the international border in Samba sector of Jammu on Monday morning. The intruder was shot dead while he was trying to cross over into the Indian territory after being repeatedly challenged by the troops of BSF.

“On 08 Feb' 2021 at about 0945 hrs, ever vigilant BSF troops observed a Pak Intruder heading towards BS fence near BP No 64 in area of BOP Chak Faquira, Sector Samba, Jammu. Despite repeated warnings, intruder kept moving towards BS fence and was fired upon by BSF troops. Dead body of 01 Pak intruder presently recovered. Distance from IB apprx 40 mtr (own side). Search of the area in progress,” the BSF in its statement added.

This is the fourth attempt by the Pakistani side in the same sector. Earlier, a drone was spotted on November 21 last year. Following that, a tunnel was found few metres away from Chakk Fakira, Samba on November 22. An intruder was shot dead by BSF while trying to enter Indian territory on November 23.