Pakistani national involved in Pulwama attack designated as terrorist

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The government on Monday designated as terrorist Pakistani national Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, who was involved in the terror attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the February 14, 2019 attack. About a fortnight later, India had carried out an air strike on terrorist camps inside Pakistan in response.

On Friday, the government had designated Hafiz Talha Saeed, a key leader of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the son of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, a terrorist.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said Alamgir, 39, who used aliases Maktab Ameer, Mujahid Bhai and Muhammad Bhai, has been involved in the attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama.

He has been involved in anti-India terror activities on behalf of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and looks after the outfit's fund collection activities from Pakistani nationals and routing the fund to Kashmir.

Alamgir has been involved in facilitating infiltration of Afghan cadres and coordinating terror attacks on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry said taking into account all his activities, Alamgir has been notified as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Alamgir is the 33rd individual who has been declared a terrorist by the government.

Born on January 1, 1983 and a resident of Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab, Alamgir is a senior leader of the JeM.

The JeM has been responsible for a series of deadly attacks in India, mostly in Jammu and Kashmir, in which scores of civilians and security personnel have been killed over the years.

JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar, who was released by India in exchange for the release of a hijacked Indian Airlines flight from Kandahar in 1999, is one of the most wanted terrorists in India, along with LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and the LeT 'operational commander' Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi.

India has been consistently seeking Maulana Masood Azhar's custody but Pakistan has refused to comply.

The JeM is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or the UAPA.

The UAPA has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of associations and individuals and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith.

The act empowers the central government to notify the name of an individual in its Fourth Schedule if it believes that he is involved in terrorism. PTI ACB SMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)