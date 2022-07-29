Pakistani National Repatriated Via Attari-Wagah Border After 16 Years Of Imprisonment

After 16 years of imprisonment, a Pakistani national was repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Thursday. He was arrested for entering India illegally and FIR was filed against him in Lucknow.

"He was arrested without passport for entering India illegally. FIR was filed in Lucknow Cantt Police Station. After 16 years of imprisonment, he is being released," said Arunpal Singh, Protocol Officer.

Protocol Officer Arunpal Singh further informed that earlier this year India repatriated four Pakistani prisoners who had completed their imprisonment here, via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar. FIRs were lodged against the four prisoners from Pakistan who entered illegally from different regions. They were released after completing their prison sentence, he added.

"They had entered India illegally. They are released after the completion of their sentence. After completion of the paperwork, they will be handed over to the Pak Rangers."

Singh added that among the four prisoners, two were identified as Ali Hasan and Mohammed Riwaz, who entered India illegally around three years ago."The two prisoners who entered India illegally are Ali Hasan from Lahore. He is 19 years old. He served a jail term of 2 years and 8 months. Another prisoner is Mohammed Riwaz from Lahore, who is of 38 years. He served 3 years' jail term."

(Image: ANI)

(With Agency Inputs)