Pakistan's ISI Planning Terror Attack On Railway Routes In UP, Bihar; Authorities Alerted

In a big development, Indian intelligence authorities have warned of a possible terror plot by the ISI to attack the Indian Railways. According to Republic TV sources, intelligence agencies have intercepted a plot by Pakistan's ISI to trigger bomb blasts in trains laden with migrant workers and labourers in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The attacks are reportedly being planned across various train routes in the two states through its operatives based in Punjab.

The ISI train terror plot came to light after a senior Railway police officer in Patna wrote a letter to 11 SPs in Bihar, giving details of the threat. The letter by the Bihar Rail police states that ISI has offered to provide time bombs to its sleeper cells in Punjab. The cells have been directed to induct these time bombs in trains travelling to UP and Bihar to disrupt the law and order situation of the country.

The Bihar Rail Police headquarters has alerted several Rail SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and outpost incharges in connection with the possible attack. Districts such as Begusarai, Jamui, Jahanabad, Nawada, Bhojpur, Buxar, Ghazipur, Chandauli, amongst other regions have been placed on high alert. Dogs and bomb squads have been asked to remain alert in the state and regular checking and monitoring is being carried out by the officials at railway station premises.

NIA nabs LeT terrorist in Darbhanga Railway Station Blast case

This comes nearly two weeks after the NIA arrested two more terror suspects-- Mohd. Salim and Mohd. Kafil in the connection with the Darbhanga railway station blast. Both the accused were in touch with the Pakistani ISI handlers. NIA has further established a money trail as these accused received Rs 4.6 lakh from the Pakistani handlers to carry out an attack in India. So far, 4 LeT terrorists have been arrested in connection with the blast. According to the CCTV footage of Darbhanga station, on June 15, the two terrorists were seen getting out of a car with an IED parcel wrapped in clothes. This parcel was reportedly placed inside the Secunderabad to Darbhangda train. The IED ultimately caused a blast on Platform 1 of Darbhanga Railway Station on June 17.