Pakistan’s New 'Terror Recruitment Plan' In J&K Exposed; Police Begins Crackdown: Sources

In a big success, Jammu and Kashmir Police have managed to expose the new modus operandi being used by Pakistan and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence agency of Pakistan for recruitment of terrorists in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan is now activating its sleeper cells in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Jammu region to achieve its plan of “destabilising region”.

“In past six months, Pakistan and its agency have resorted to new tactics and it was a couple of months ago that our boys on ground were able to crack the modus operandi which they were following to carry out a major strike in Jammu region,” Senior official privy to development told Republic Media Network on the condition of anonymity.

READ | Terming Children Foreign Terrorist Fighters May Lead To Stigmatisation, Dehumanisation: India At UN

Sources: Pak resorts to new tactics

He further added that during some intelligence-based operations carried out in last quarter of 2020, a new trend came into being that those terror associates arrested during these operations were linked to terror activities in past but were silent for almost a decade.

“During the investigation, we came to know that they were into this ‘terror trade’ earlier as well but were recently activated by the agencies of Pakistan to help them in carrying out terror activities. Pakistan is trying to cultivate next generation of terrorists as most of the Top Commanders in Jammu and Kashmir have been neutralised and most of its terror outfits are ‘headless’ now,” he added.

READ | South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

There has been a continuous change in Pakistan’s “Terror Plan”, earlier there were instances when Pakistan shifted their focus to those whose some relative was killed by security forces for being involved in terrorism or have relatives in Pakistan. This was successful to some extent as they tried to play with emotional sentiments of the youth but the crackdown by forces foiled this plan of Pakistan.

READ | 'This Is What Pakistan Wanted': Captain Amarinder Singh Condemns Singhu Border Violence

“Agencies have tasked their sleeper cells to recruit 10-12 youth from their areas into the fold of these terror outfits. Newly recruited youth are lured for money and initially are used to get photos or videos, which are of no use to Pakistan handlers but are used as a loyalty test of these new recruits of terror outfits. Once they get through this loyalty test of Pakistan, they are given step by step tasks to carry out and finally are tasked with major terror strike, ” Official added.

He further added that this is a dangerous trend which has come into being and we are working round the clock to identify those who have past record of terrorism and are keeping a continuous tab on their activities through various possible ways.

READ | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along IB In J&K's Kathua