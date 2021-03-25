Pakistan's PIC Delegation Visits Amritsar's Golden Temple After Indus Water Treaty Talks

Pakistan delegation, which arrived in New Delhi on March 22 for the Indus Water talks, visited Amritsar's Golden Temple on Thursday. Pakistan's Indus water commissioner Mehran Ali Shah said, "We are hopeful that our dialogue will also continue in the future. It was a wonderful experience to visit the Golden Temple." The hydropower projects Pakal Dul (1000 MW) and Lower Kalnai (48 MW) in Jammu and Kashmir are completely compliant with the terms of the 'Indus Water Treaty,' informed India during the meeting. After Pakistan objected to the designs of these two ventures, it also provided technical data to back up the assertion.

Pakistan delegation in India for Indus water talks visited Golden Temple

On Wednesday, the Permanent Indus Commission's (PIC) annual meeting of Indus Commissioners from India and Pakistan concluded in New Delhi. The annual PIC had seen officials from both sides present to negotiate the Indus Water Treaty's (IWT) management goals as mediated by the World Bank. The two Commissioners are expected to meet every year, alternately in India and Pakistan, under the terms of the Indus Waters Treaty signed between the two countries in 1960. Last year, The meeting was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PIC meet conducted between India and Pakistan after 2 years

The previous PIC meeting was held in Lahore, Pakistan, in 2018. PK Saxena, the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, headed the delegation. The PIC's main purpose is to address technical issues related to the implementation of IWT while also implementing a system for information exchange on river use between India and Pakistan. The PIC consists of two Commissioners from each of the two countries who engage in a dialogue where "questions, disagreements, and conflicts" are resolved.

All 14 Prime Ministers of India have adhered to the Indus Water Treaty. The treaty was signed by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, during his term in office. The eastern rivers' waters including the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi are allotted to India for use, while the western rivers' waters which include the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab are largely assigned to Pakistan.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: ANI)