'Pakistan's Remarks On J&K Reflect Paranoid State Of Mind:' India At UNHRC

India issued a befitting reply to Pakistan at the 48th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, calling its rant on Jammu and Kashmir 'a reflection of its desperation and paranoid state of mind.' Exercising its right to reply during the general debate at UNHRC on Monday, India tore into Pakistan's 'baseless and fabricated allegations' and exposed its attempt to deflect attention from the lack of human rights in territories and Indian territories occupied by it.

"The council has seen incessant and irrelevant rants by Pakistani delegates under various agenda items, which only reflects their desperation and paranoic state of mind. The entire territory of Jammu & Kashmir, including territories occupied by Pakistan, has been and shall continue to be an integral part of India. Pakistan, instead of wasting the time of the Council, should devote its attention to the grave human rights situation in Pakistan," India said at the UNHRC.

"It is ironical that a radicalised and failed state like Pakistan, with no regard whatsoever for values and culture of democracy, dares to preach the largest and most vibrant democracy like India," it added.

Moreover, India also highlighted enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and arbitrary detentions in Pakistan, citing the incident of Amina Massod who was still searching for her husband after he was allegedly picked up by Pak forces in 2005. “It’s not surprising that Pakistan has consistently maintained its position as the world’s epicentre of terrorism and the leading exporter of terror and violence. Pakistan is a country whose former Presidents and Prime Ministers have openly acknowledged the support and inter-operational linkages between Pakistan’s state machinery and the UN proscribed terrorist organizations,” the statement further read.

Just days ago, political activists in Switzerland took to protests against the Imran Khan-led nation outside the UNHRC office in Geneva. Protesters largely from Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and PoK demanded that Pakistan dismantle terror groups in the forcibly occupied regions. In the video accessed by Republic TV, activists were seen sloganeering against Islamabad holding posters which read- 'Terror infrastructure must be dismantled', 'Stop land grabbing and occupying hilltops in PoK,' and 'Stop harassing, torturing and killing journalists in Pakistan.'

