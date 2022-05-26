'Pakistan's Terror-loving Face Exposed': Ajmer Dargah On Life Sentence To Yasin Malik

Spiritual Head of Ajmer Dargah, Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Thursday welcomed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court verdict, which sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment. In an official statement shared on Twitter, the Dargah Deewan said "Pakistan's terror-loving face had been exposed by the punishment of Yasin Malik."

"The real face of Pakistan is being exposed in front of the world, how they fund terrorists in India through people like Yasin Malik, who snatched books from innocent Kashmiris and forced guns in their hands to become terrorists. Yasin Malik is being punished for his crimes," said Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan.

Exuding faith in the judiciary, he wrote, "India’s judicial system has once again proved its intelligence, independence and transparent image which is admired by the whole world."

Speaking to Republic TV, Ajmer Dargah Chairman, Ayed Naseruddin Chishty said, "Pakistan used our youth for terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir. They should instead contribute to the country's progress. Yasin Malik's sentence has exposed Pakistan and we respect the Indian judiciary for it."

Chishty also condemned the stone pelting in Srinagar ahead of the court judgement. At least 10 accused have been arrested so far for anti-national sloganeering and stone-pelting outside the home of Yasin Malik prior to sentencing.

Pakistan rattled over life imprisonment to its stooge

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) in Islamabad to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the "unjust" sentence and “fabricated charges” against Yasin Malik.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went on to call it a 'black day for Indian democracy.' Even their Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned Yasin Malik's life imprisonment. Pakistan Army also effectively conceded Yasin Malik being its stooge by taking up his case and condemning the verdict.

Days after convicting Yasin Malik in a terror funding case, the Special NIA court on Wednesday, May 25 sentenced the chief of the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) to life Imprisonment with fine and rigorous imprisonment. The sentencing by special judge Praveen Singh came after Malik stated that he is 'not going to beg' for anything, and left the quantum of sentence to the discretion of the court. Malik had pleaded guilty to all the charges in cases related to terrorism and secessionist activities in 2017.