Pakistan's 'terror Tunnel' Plot Foiled; BSF Unearths 150m Long Tunnel In J&K's Kathua

In a major success for the security forces, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday morning, unearthed a Pakistani conspiracy to push terrorists into the Indian soil by using a tunnel. Sources in the BSF told Republic Media Network that the terror tunnel is about 115 metres long which started from the Shakar Ghar area of Pakistan and had an opening to the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan's attempt foiled

Pakistan's plan was to push in terrorists into the Indian side through this tunnel as there are five launch pads of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in the area opposite to Jammu's Samba and Kathua district of the international border and there are a huge number of terrorists in these launch pads.

BSF has also found sandbags of Pakistan’s marking from this terror tunnel. A senior official of the BSF told Republic Media network that sandbags which were used to build the tunnel have marking of Karachi which shows that it is Pakistan which is behind this plan to push terrorists into Indian territory. Senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir police along with the top officials of the border security force also rushed to the spot.

This is the second terror tunnel through which Pakistan has tried to push terrorists in the last two months. Earlier, a terror tunnel was found in Regal area of Samba district along the international border on November 22, 2020, three days after the Nagrota encounter in which four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed by security forces in joint operation.

