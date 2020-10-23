Pak's Terror Launchpads Revealed; Indian Army Launches 'Operation 500' To End Infiltration

Pakistan continues to be the hotbed for terrorists while the Indian Army continues to foil the treacherous attempts by Pakistan. In an exclusive report accessed by the Republic TV, it is revealed that 500 terrorists are being trained ready by Pakistan to infiltrate in Jammu and Kashmir from different launchpads across the LOC. The Indian Army chief, General Narwane recently said that the army is continuously thwarting Pakistan's supply of weapons and the infiltration plot. For this the Indian Army has launched 'Operation 500'.

It is learnt that 270-300 terrorists are present in Pakistan right in front of Kashmir on various Launchpads in an attempt to enter India while 193 to 200 terrorists are present in areas facing Jammu. Pakistan has been breeding and training these terrorists.

Indian Army has rehabilitated more than 150 young boys from terrorism to the mainstream. These boys were brainwashed and prepared for Intrusion and attempt to supply arms in the valley. At present, 99 local terrorists and 95 Pakistani terrorists are present in the valley. Army has been appealing young terrorists to quit arms and join the mainstream. The army is continuously eliminating terrorist outfits from the valley.

Pakistan's border action team

Due to the constant pressure and terrorist elimination strategy of the Indian Army, Pakistan is currently on the back foot. The Republic has come to know about 42 different Terror Camps and Launching Pads, from where Pakistan is trying to design its terrorist plot. Pakistan Army is providing a human shield to these terrorist camps.

Due to the continuous busting of infiltration attempts by the Army, Pakistan is puzzled and now has changed the location of its Terror Camps and Launching Pads. We have the complete details of these camps. Army Chief has made it clear that Indian Army will shatter Pakistan's terrorism plans as Pakistan is engaged in infiltration attempts and ceasefire Violation.

These are the posts from where Pakistan wants to infiltrate and smuggle weapons into India to operationalize terrorists into the Valley:

Dudhnial

Abdul Bin Masuud

ChelaBandi

Manastya

Match Factory

Deolian

Safaida

Halashumali

Bagh

Aliabad

Kahuta forward

Rawaltkot

Dungi

Tatthapani

Hajira

Sensa

Kotli

Nikial

Gulpur

Kund

Samani

Khuretta

Kot Kotera

KG. PP Benazir

Gurez. PP Pathan, Sonar

Keran. Athmuqam, Dudhnial

Tangdhar. Jabri

Uri. Kharmeru

BG. Khad Brahmna,Khad

Telian,Khad Gujran

Tangdhar. Mandal

Poonch. Chirikot

Gurez. Losar, Losar1

BG. PP Majar, PP Tinu

Keran. Athmuqam

Uri. Bokhra, Pachiban

KG sector. Roza

Naushera. PP JP Complex

Rampur. Sankh

Poonch. PP Raja

Naushera. Nali

Uri. FDL Pachiban

BG. Dheri, Kalae Gala



Pakistan's most infamous is the 5 POK brigade which targets its artillery and guns towards Indian civil areas. In view of this, the Indian Army is increasing the number of troops on its line of control and has started monitoring the minute infiltration locations, the Army has placed anti-infiltration grid on these locations.

1.Balakot-Kel-Sonpindi-Muri-Dudhniyal (all PaK/POK)- Thanda Pani- Juma Gund- Nar- Puthaa Khan Gali- Marhama Forest- Dolipoora- Kunan Poshpora- Didikoot) dist. Kupwara.

2. Balakot-Kel-Sonpindi-Muri-Dudhniyal (all Pak/POK)- Kainthawali forest, Bansawali Beihk- Shalabathu forest- Gugal dara- Awaoora forest- Halmatpora forest- Gulgam- Batargam- Gushi- Magam forest dist. Kupwara.

3. Balakot-Kel-Sonpindi-Muri-Dudhniyal-Lunda (all PaK/POK)- Rangsar – Kalaban forest- Rangbala Nar- Jhakanaka- Gurdaji- Gagal, Lolab dist. Kupwara.

4. Balakot-Kel- (all PaK/POK)- Thandapani forest- Molang- Sundarmali- Gujardori- Kharban Beihk- Warsun Kachama forest- Kralpora dist. Kupwara.

5.Dudhnial - Kaithanwali Forest - Magam Forest- Kupwara.

6. Kel - Lolab- Clapora- Kupwara

7. Nalli - Manjiyot

8. Kotkotera- Bagla- Kalakot

9. Nikial- Budhal- ManjiKot- Rajouri

10. Songali- Gursain- Surankot

11. Khuretta - Naushera.

Indian army is busting terrorist outfits and thwarting infiltration attempts each day.Army's operation 500 against Pakistan's cynical terror plans endeavours for a peaceful Jammu and Kashmir.

