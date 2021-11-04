Pakur shown as low vaccination coverage district due to data error: DC

Pakur, Nov 3 (PTI) Error and discrepancy in data are the causes behind Pakur in Jharkhand figuring among the districts with low COVID-19 vaccination coverage, its deputy commissioner Varun Ranjan said on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner's clarification followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual interaction during the day with officers in-charge of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other states which have low vaccination coverage.

During the interaction the prime minister stressed the need for taking the COVID-19 vaccination drive door-to-door now and emphasised on the importance of completing the inoculation by taking the second dose.

Ranjan said that due to discrepancy in data the vaccination coverage in Pakur district is being shown at 37 per cent, a figure which had been attained in August itself.

The deputy commissioner said that he has apprised the prime minister via the virtual medium that at present 60 per cent of the eligible people have been given the fist dose of the vaccine.

Modi, he said, sought information about the vaccination campaign in the district from him during the meeting on the virtual platform and appreciated the special immunisation drive that is on in Pakur.

The prime minister also asked him about the problems being faced during the vaccination campaign and the ways to speed up the drive in the far flung areas.

Ranjan said that he had informed the prime minister that 51,000 people were vaccinated in this drive with 150 teams engaged for the job. He also spoke of the control rooms that have been set up at the district and block levels for the purpose and the mobile teams that have been engaged in the vaccination work.

The deputy commissioner said Modi inquired about internet connectivity and data services in the district. He said he had told the prime minister that the cooperation of the Pragya Kendras is being taken and a target of 80 per cent vaccination by November has been set.

Pragya Kendras in Jharkhand are single window points for delivery of public services, social welfare, health care and financial schemes among others.

Cautioning against any laxity after surpassing the milestone of 1 billion vaccine doses, Modi told the district magistrates that "a new crisis can come" and none should underestimate diseases and enemies and they "should be fought till the very end", the DC said.

He called for equal attention to taking the second dose of the COVID vaccine noting that whenever the cases of infection start decreasing the feeling of urgency among the people decreases, he added. PTI COR NAM KK KK

