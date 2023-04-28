Palghar Lynching Case Probe To Be Handed Over To CBI, Maharashtra Govt Informs SC

In a big development in the Palghar lynching case, the Maharashtra government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to hand over the investigation of the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) wherein two Sadhus were lynched to death in April 2020.

The development came after the top court on April 13 gave two weeks to Maharashtra government to apprise the court about its stance on directly handing over the Palghar lynching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Notably, two sadhus were lynched by an agressive mob in April 2020 in Maharashtra's Palghar which triggered a massive outrage in Maharashtra against the then Uddhav Thackeray-led state government.

Palghar lynching case

The horrific incident took place on the night of April 16 in the Palghar district of Maharashtra when two sadhus were travelling in a vehicle driven by their driver to Gujarat. The aforesaid three individuals were brutally lynched by an angry mob at Gadchinchale in Mahatrashtra’s Palghar district. It was reported that the seers were attacked by the crowd on suspicion that they were child lifters. The three were driving to a funeral in Surat when a group of villagers in Palghar district’s Gadchinchle stopped their car and attacked them.

Following the incident, several Maharashtra police officers were punished after a departmental inquiry was initiated against them in the matter.