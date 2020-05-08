Palghar Mob-lynching: Juna Akhara, RSS Question Maharashtra Govt; Demand A CBI Probe

A day after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh visited Palghar where mob-lynching of two monks and their driver occurred, the Juna Akhara - the organisation to which the monks belonged, on Friday, has demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident. The organisation's National spokesperson Mahant Narayangiri has questioned the Maharashtra government, asking why the Palghar Superintendent was transferred. Lamenting over the Maharashtra government's current inaction, he said that it was sad as the state was known for its respect for saints.

Palghar mob-lynching: 5 more arrested by Maharashtra CID, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Juna Akhara: CBI enquiry into Palghar mob-lynching

"We believe that the court is working properly in this case and we do believe that we will get justice from them. Our demand is that there should a CBI enquiry in the case as we do not trust the Maharashtra government. We are informed that the SSP has been removed from the case and is sent for the leave. This is very unfortunate that ancestors of Maharashtra government who used to respect saints and now the situation has arisen where do not trust Maharashtra government for justice," said Mahant Narayangiri, National spokesperson of Juna Akhara.

Palghar SP to be sent on compulsory leave: Deshmukh

RSS: Justice for saint community

Slamming the Maharashtra government for playing 'vote bank politics', RSS leader Indresh Kumar said that the government must concentrate on giving justice to the saints, saying, "The Palghar incident is very saddening. Its very sad that the government of Maharashtra has not taken strict action, but is taking action against those investigating the case. This is very condemnable. I ask the Maharashtra govt to come out of wrong and dirty vote bank politics and deliver justice to the saint community".

Palghar lynching incident: Accused tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to govt hospital

Palghar SP sent on leave

Earlier on Thursday, the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Palghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh has been sent on compulsory leave after visiting the Gadchinchle village in Palghar district. After ordering a high-level probe, the state Home Ministry has transferred the case to the state CID. Moreover, CM Uddhav Thackeray has warned action against those communalising the issue, while 35 police personnel have been transferred from the Kasa police station to desired districts.

Shiv Sena hits out at Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis over Palghar lynching incident

What is the Palghar lynching case?

On April 18, three men - identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri, and Nilesh Telwade, were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves. Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car, when the mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 106 in connection to the case and suspended three police personnel - two Head Constables and one Assistant Sub Inspector, who were present on site.

