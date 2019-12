Paltan bazaar Jama Masjid Qazi urges people to observe fast on Friday for peace and harmony in the country. The Qazi of Dehradun believes that protests involving violence is against humanity. He has maintained that he is against the Citizenship Amendment Act but believes that violence will only hamper the fabric of the nation. In order to curb the violence, the Qazi has appealed to people to observe fast and pray for peace and harmony to prevail in the country.