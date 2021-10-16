Pampore Encounter: Exclusive Video Of Top LeT Commander Trapped In J&K Accessed; WATCH

In major anti-terror operations carried out in Jammu & Kashmir, one of the top LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) commanders was eliminated in the Pampore encounter on Saturday. Exclusive visuals of the anti-terror operation were accessed by the Republic TV. IGP Kashmir informed that Umar Mustaq Khandey was involved in the killing of two police personnel at Srinagar's Baghat region and was also part of other J&K terror crimes. In a recent update, two terrorists including Umar are neutralized in the encounter.

An encounter was underway at the Drangbal area of Pampore, Awantipora. According to Kashmir Zone Police, J&K Police and security forces were carrying out the encounter operations. The terrorists were hiding in a three-storey building in the Pampore district. Many incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered.

LeT #terrorist Umar Mustaq Khandey who martyred our 2 colleagues SgCT Mohammad Yousf and Ct Suhail Ah in Baghat Srinagar while they were having tea, #neutralised in Drangbal, #Pampore. Amongst various other crimes of the terrorists, this stands out as most unforgivable. (1/2) — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 16, 2021

According to IGP Kashmir's informed list of wanted terrorists, some of the top 10 targeted terrorists include Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. While Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey & Wakeel Shah. were the new entries to the list.

Poonch Encounter

On October 11, an encounter broke out after security forces launched a search operation in the forest area of the Poonch district. The anti-terror operation was launched when the security forces received inputs of terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of the district. In a tragic development, the encounter claimed the lives of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Jaswinder Singh and four other Indian Army soldiers - Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh, Saraj Singh and Vaisakh H. The bodies of the five soldiers were sent to their respective hometowns on Wednesday - Jaswinder Singh, Mandeep Singh and Gajjan Singh to their Punjab hometowns, Saraj Singh to Uttar Pradesh and Vaisakh H to Kerala.

Major (retired) Gaurav Arya, explaining the geographical aspect of the encounter location, had said, "The site where the gunfire between the Indian Army and terrorists is underway, is a dense forest that serves as a good hiding spot for the enemies to carry out the attack." He said that one will experience chilly cold and bearable heat in the spot but the forest is too dense and that a person standing just 20 feet away will not be visible.

While furious over the tragic turnout of the event in the Pooch encounter, Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi stated, "We should go all out and stop being defensive." He added it's high time to get offensive and said that he doesn't understand why the security over the border is constantly changed.

(Image: PTI)