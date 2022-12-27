Pan-India COVID-19 Mock Drills In Hospitals Underway, ‘if At All Covid Cases Increase’

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said COVID-19 mock drills are in progress across all the health facilities in the country on December 27 to prepare for a potential upsurge in the Coronavirus infection, given the rapid rise in the COVID-19 cases in multiple countries globally.

In order to ensure readiness in the availability of oxygen support, and ICU beds among other preparedness measures in case of a surge of COVID-19 cases in India, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday decided to hold mock drills at all health facilities across the country on December 27. According to reports, over 250 million people are likely to be infected in just 20 days in China alone because of the sudden withdrawal of Covid Zero policy. Moreover, cases are also rising in many other countries.

#LIVE | We are conducting mock drills in all govt and private hospitals: Mansukh Mandaviya on COVID drills. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/3FSrjU5zDO — Republic (@republic) December 27, 2022

Covid-19 pan-India mock-drill

As a part of the government’s measure to rein in the Coronavirus infection in case of a possible upsurge in the aftermath of the global rise in cases of COVID-19, Mandaviya after inspecting the Safdarjung hospital said, “The way COVID-19 is making an upsurge across the world, the central government is working to not let the disease spread in the country. The PM has directed that we have to be alert and ready. Elaborate discussions have taken place with the health ministers of all the states. Dialogue has also been done with the doctors of the Indian Medical Association and a mock drill is underway in all the hospitals in the country, which provide COVID-19 treatment.”

Further commenting on the mock drill he stated, “I personally inspected the COVID ward in the Safdarjung hospital. The facilities in all the government and private hospitals are being set up on the same lines as here. The drill is being conducted in both the private and government hospitals today. The health ministers are inspecting the drills in the respective states.”

Delhi | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits Safdarjung Hospital to review Covid Mock drill.



Mock drills are being conducted today across the country at all COVID hospitals. pic.twitter.com/4OrorSZyCu — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Mock drill in Delhi hospitals

Hospitals across Delhi are conducting mock drills on December 27 to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Centre issued an advisory to this effect on Monday amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries. In the national capital, the drill will take place at Delhi government-run facilities like LNJP Hospital and private hospitals. Any gaps would be addressed immediately by the health department officials, he said.

The mock drill will assess bed availability, manpower, referral resources, testing capacity, medical logistics, telemedicine services and medical oxygen availability, among other things.

Real-time data on the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators will be available for the public on a Delhi government portal from Tuesday, officials said.

Delhi has recorded 2,007,159 Covid cases and 26,521 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020. The number of daily cases has remained below 20 and the positivity rate below 1 per cent since mid-November, according to official data.