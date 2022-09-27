Pan-India PFI Crackdown: Over 240 Activists Detained In 2nd 'Operation Octopus' Swoopdown

In added trouble for the Popular Front of India (PFI), the nationwide crackdown on the radical outfit continued on Tuesday with fresh raids being carried out across eight states early this morning. According to sources, searches are underway on PFI leaders and their associates in Karnataka, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Republic has accessed sensational details of the second swoopdown of 'Operation Octopus', under which 247 PFI activists have been detained across India for allegedly promoting enemity between communities. Of these, 43 were arrested in Maharashtra, 72 in Karnataka and 44 in Uttar Pradesh.

Total PFI detentions: 247

UP 44

Karnataka 72

Assam 20

Dehi 32

Maharashtra 43

MP 21

Gujarat 15

Sources said the raids are being carried out by local police on the basis of inputs gathered during last week's searches and arrest of PFI members for alleged terror activities.

In Karnataka, cops raided the residences of PFI leaders in six districts - Chamarajanagar, Bagalkot, Bidar, Vijayapura, Chitradurga, and Mangaluru. At least seven PFI workers were detained in Bagalkot while another named Kareem was held in Bidar.

In Karnataka's Vijayapura, PFI district president Ashfaq Jamakhandi was taken into police custody. Senior police officials said Ashfaq was detained for protesting against NIA raids and trying to incite communal tensions in the region. He will be produced before the Magistrate shortly.

"More than 75 PFI and SDPI workers and leaders taken into preventive custody, including the SDPI Yadgiri district president as police raids are underway across the state. Cases booked under sections 108, 151 CrPC," said Alok Kumar, ADGP Law & Order, Bengaluru.

In Assam, four persons linked with the Popular Front were detained from Nagarbera this morning. In addition to this, eight PFI members including leader form Darrang district and South Kamrup were taken into custody.

"Our operation against PFI is on in many parts of the district," said Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) Assam. Earlier, Assam police had arrested 11 leaders of workers of PFI from various parts of the state, and one from Delhi

In Maharashtra, raids are being carried out in Malegaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Solapur, Jalna, and Parbhani. Sources said that the searches are being conducted around 25 locations jointly by the National Investigation Agency, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, and the local police. The Aurangabad ATS and police have already detained around 14 PFI members and are interrogating them.

Meanwhile, the Thane Crime Branch arrested four PFI activists from Mumbra in a late-night operation for allegedly indulging in unlawful activities promoting enmity among communities and waging a war against the country. Over 40 activists have been arrested from the state so far.

Similar actions are being carried out against PFI members in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. Raids are underway in South East District, Rohini, and Nizamuddin areas.

In Uttar Pradesh, five people have been arrested from Modinagar Kalichan village by UP ATS in link with PFI. From Modinagar, the Maulana and Mufti of a mosque have been detained by the UP ATS and 12 others have been taken into custody.

NIA launches pan-India raids

On September 22, a nationwide crackdown on the PFI was initiated with directions from the Government of India, codenamed 'Operation Octopus'. The multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested 106 functionaries of the radical Islamic outfit PFI on Thursday in near-simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country