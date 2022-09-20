Panchamasali Lingayats Protest At Karnataka CM's Haveri Residence Demanding Reservation

On Tuesday, the Panchamasali Lingayat community held a protest outside Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence in the Haveri district. The community is demanding to be accorded Other Backward Class (OBC) status and be moved from 3B to 2A in the reservation category which would ensure 15% reservation for the members of the sub-sect in employment and education.

As per the protesters, the Karnataka government promised the Panchamasalis that the reservation status will be provided to them which will give them more opportunities for jobs and education but it wasn't fulfilled. Therefore, the community carried out a which was led by Panchamasali seer J Mruthyunjaya Swami outside Bommai's house. The protesters were seen chanting slogans and waving saffron flags.

Lingayat community in Karnataka

The Lingayat community holds around 17 to 22 percent of the state's population, which plays a major role in making and breaking of a government. Lingayat voters hold sway in as many as 100 Assembly constituencies in north Karnataka. 58 MLAs belonging to the Lingayat community were elected in the present Assembly--38 MLAs among them belong to the BJP.

The Lingayat-Veerashaiva community is considered as BJP's core vote bank in the southern state as it is estimated to form about 16% of Karnataka's population. BS Paramashivaiah, the president of the Karnataka Veerashaiva Vidyabhivruddhi Samsthe has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation.

(Image: ANI)