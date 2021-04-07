Panchayat Polls: 81-year-old Rani Devi From UP's Chaubepur Files Nomination

An 81-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district will contest in the upcoming panchayat elections to ensure better facilities and growth for her village, demonstrating incredible courage and determination. Rani Devi of Roodrapur Bail village in the Chaubepur block of the district entered for election in the hopes of bringing development to her region. She has submitted her nomination papers for a position on the Block Development Council (BDC). She claimed that in the past, many leaders have made numerous promises to the locals, but none of them has been kept.

81-year-old woman to contest Panchayat polls in Chaubepur in UP

"No leader has brought development in our area. I will contest and bring in the much-needed changes here. We do not have even basic facilities like a road network, proper drains, and a drinking water supply. Overflowing drains are a common sight due to a lack of arrangements for proper sanitation. Moreover, garbage continues to pile up and mosquitoes breed in stagnant water." READ | UP: 2 illegal arms factories unearthed in Mathura ahead of panchayat polls

Rani Devi's son Chand Pal stated, "My mother believes that she can bring development to our village. All of the previous Pradhans failed to bring basic development to our village. This is the reason she wanted to contest the elections."

Villagers are supporting her: Rani Devi's granddaughter

Rani Devi's granddaughter asserted that the villagers are backing the 81-year-old's decision to run for elections. "My grandmother is very active even at this age. The people of our village are supporting her and everyone believed that she can contest this election."

On April 15, the district will hold its first phase of elections for gramme panchayats, kshetra panchayats, and Zila panchayats. On May 2, the counting of votes will be done.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: ANI)