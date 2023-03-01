Panchayat Pradhan's Ancestral House Gutted In Fire In Himachal's Shimla

The ancestral home of a panchayat pradhan in the district's Rampur subdivision was gutted in a blaze, officials said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the three-storey ancestral home of Ratan Singh, pradhan of the 15/20 Kut panchayat, at Saru village in the Rampur subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, on Tuesday night.

Water tenders could not reach the spot as the village is not connected with the motorable road. However, the family was at their other home when the blaze erupted, the officials said.

Six rooms, the kitchen and some cattle were burnt in the fire, Singh said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is the second fire in Rampur in two days. A 70-year-old woman was charred to death in a blaze that broke out in the home of Man Singh, a former deputy panchayat pradhan, at Tharul Khalti in Rampur's Ranjori village on Monday.