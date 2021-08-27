'Panchayat Raj Representatives From Leh And Kargil To Be Trained By PRIDE': Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) would train the Panchayat Raj representatives from Leh and Kargil for efficient and effecting functioning. This statement from Om Birla comes when he was at the inauguration of the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions of the Union territory of Ladakh at the Sindhu Sanskritik Kendra, Leh.

OM Birla on depth of democracyat grassroot level

While speaking about the depth of democracy in the region, the Lok Sabha speaker said that Ladakh traditionally has had a system of self-government in the villages. Informing that Panchayati Raj institutions are directly connected with the people due to which they can take care of people's problems and provide solutions as well, he underlines that it has always been his endeavour to have irregular discussions and dialogue with democratic institutions of different regions across the nation so as to ensure mutual exchange of ideas and experiences.

Birla said, "Through regukar discussion and constructive dialogue, the faith of the people in democracy is strengtehened. with thsi apprach democratic institutions can be made sturdy, accountable and transparent."

Asserting that the government has held discussions with representatives of Panchayati Raj from Leh and Kargil, Birla said that more than 200 MPs of over 13 standing committees of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have visited Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. "They held discussions with all the stakeholders and locals. They will give their reports on how to boost tourism and local businesses," he added.

Stressing on the importance of the region from a geographical as well as strategic point of view, Om Birla said that the development of Ladakh is both a regional and national prerequisite. He spoke about the region's immense potential for tourism growth, and highlighted the terrirory's unique architecture, handicrafts and other products that can become the basis of self-reliance and development in the longer term for people.

While emphasising that national interest should be at the centre of every effort of our people, the Lok Sabha speaker appreciated the quick development journey of the region, which received a boost after August 5, 2019, when Ladakh was given the status of a separate Union Territory to ensure participatory development opportunities for the people of the region. He also said that the interest of people in the country should be paramount and said that the development of the nation can only happen through the spirit of solidarity and collective efforts.

