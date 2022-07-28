'Pandemic Reinforced Strategic Imperative Of Self-reliance In Defence': COAS Manoj Pande

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande said that the global supply chain disruption and a stand-off on the northern borders during the COVID-19 pandemic was an eye-opener to the importance of self-reliance in key defence needs. He also stressed that 'Atmanirbharta' doesn't mean cutting off from the world but working jointly with foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Pande was addressing the 'Ammo India' conference in New Delhi.

Talking about the strategic importance of ‘Atmanirbharta’ in critical defence requirements, COAS Manoj Pande said, “Pandemic was a watershed event. Global supply chains were disrupted. We also witnessed a stand-off on our northern borders. These twin conditions reinforced the fact that self-sufficiency in critical defence requirements is a strategic imperative.”

‘Collaboration with OEMs intrinsic to Atmanirbharta’

Self-reliance in no way means working in isolation but a joint working strategy with foreign companies, said COAS General Manoj Pande. “There are new opportunities for our foreign partners. 'Atmanirbharta' is not just about isolating ourselves from the world, it is also about being self-sustaining. Pursuing policies that promote efficiency, quality & resilience.”

Army Chief Lt General Pande also stated that the ongoing reforms in the defence sector are enabling the foreign companies to partner with their Indian counterparts. “It has been unequivocally stated that collaboration with foreign OEMs is intrinsic to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.' The ongoing reforms in the defence sector offer opportunities for foreign OEMs to partner with Indian companies.”

Defence minister exhorts private defence companies to work with the government

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing the same conference ‘Ammo India’ on July 27, invited the private companies in the Defence sector to collaborate with the government to cater to the ammunition needs of the country.

Rajnath Singh stressed on the need for ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence and so also the need for novelty in creating India’s ammunition base. “There is need to create an innovative & self-reliant ammunition base to maintain India’s national security,” further emphasising the importance of the collaboration with the private sector.

It’s important to mention that on July 26, on the day of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, giving a further boost to self-reliance in defence, the defence acquisition council (DAC) cleared proposals worth Rs 28,732 crore under Buy indigenously designed, developed and manufactured (Indian IDDM) and Buy (Indian) categories.

