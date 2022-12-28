Pandharpur Corridor Will Be Developed After Consulting All Stakeholders: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday told the Legislative Council the state government would consult all stakeholders while developing the existing corridor along Pandharpur’s famous Lord Vitthal temple on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

The plan includes widening the existing roads, relocating shops, and creating facilities for a large number of devotees visiting the temple town located in Solapur district.

CM Shinde was replying to a query raised by Nationalist Congress Party MLC Amol Mitkari.

Mitkari said historic places should be protected while developing the temple corridor.

"The development will alter the existing structures," he said.

The leader of the Opposition in the Council, Ambadas Danve, raised the issue of pollution in the Chandrabhaga river in Pandharpur.

In his reply, Shinde said the temple corridor plan would be prepared after discussions with all stakeholders.

Lakhs of 'Warkaris' or devotees of Lord Vitthal visit Pandharpur on special occasions twice a year.

