Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Alleges Negligence As Daughter Dies Of COVID, To Seek PM's Help

Veteran classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra of the Banaras Gharana and his family are seeking help after the death of his daughter due to COVID-19 at a Varanasi hospital. The family is seeking a probe into the death, alleging medical negligence as the reason for the tragedy. The singer is upset about no action being initiated in the case three weeks after the incident.

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra alleges medical negligence in daughter’s death

As per reports, Pandit Mishra’s wife Manorama had succumbed to coronavirus on April 26 and then his elder daughter Sangeeta too breathed her last on May 1 at the private Medwin Hospital in Madagin, Varanasi.

The singer and his family told the media that the owner of the hospital had told them that his daughter’s health was improving. So they asked what led to her ‘sudden’ death. They stated that they had asked for the CCTV footage to know the ‘truth’. Mishra stated that he was sad about his daughter's and stated that they were yet to receive the CCTV footage and documents related to her hospitalisation. He also shared that they had not even allowed to see her body and asked what happened in the week of hospitalisation.

They alleged that despite 20 days of investigation, they were still waiting for the report. The Padma Vibhushan recipient stated that he was planning to approach the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As per reports, Mishra’s younger daughter Namrata too created a ruckus in the hospital, while seeking action from the district administration, after which an inquiry committee was set up. Namrata even accused the hospital of 'extortion' and of 'hiding something.' She even even lodged a police complaint after the cops arrived at the venue after a hour of her confrontration with the hospital authorities.

However, the owner of the hospital, Dr Manmohan Shyam denied the allegations and stated that there was no medical negligence. He claimed that the daughter’s oxygen level was 72 at the time of hospitalisation. He stated that despite trying their best, they could not save her as her condition deteriorated.

Mishra had been one of the five proposers of PM Modi’s candidature for the Varanasi seat, of which he is a Member of Parliament now, during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.