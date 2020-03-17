Pandurang K Pole Appointed The New Divisional Commissioner In J&K Bureaucracy Reshuffle

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had a reshuffle of six top bureaucrats in the newly formed union territory, appointing Pandurang Kondbarao Pole as the divisional commissioner Kashmir.

As per the orders issued by the General Administration Department of the Administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole is a 2004 batch IAS officer who was presently posted as the Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs as Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

The other senior bureaucrats who have been transferred include the 1993 Batch IAS officer Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon who is currently secretary of the government in the Animal and Sheep Husbandry department and was holding the additional charges of the administrative secretary, transport department. He has been transferred and posted as the Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department. The order says that Dr Samoon will continue to hold the charge of the administrative secretary of the transport department, in addition to his own duties.

Naveen Kumar Choudhary a 1994 IAS batch officer who is current Principal Secretary to the government education department holding an additional charge of the administrative secretary, the technical education department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government Animal and Sheep Husbandry department. Choudhary shall also hold the additional charge of the administrative secretary, Agriculture and horticulture department.

Shailendra Kumar, the 1995 IAS officer who is the chief electoral officer Jammu and Kashmir and Principal Secretary to the Government, Election Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government Social Welfare department.

“The officer shall also be officer on special duty in the public works (R&B) department. He shall hold the additional charge of the administrative secretary, public work department upon the retirement on superannuation of Khurshid Ahmed Shah on April 30 this year” the order read.

Simrandeep Singh, the 2008 batch IAS officer who is administrative secretary department of disaster management relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction shall hold the charge of administrative secretary, department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs in addition to his own duties.

Syed Abid Rasheed Shah a 2012 IAS officer who is currently the additional secretary to the government Finance Department shall also hold the additional charge as the CEO of the Economic Remonstration Agency.

Anvny Lavasa who is also the Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation has been relieved of the additional charges of the vice-chairman of the Jammu development authority and the same has been given to Babila Rakwal.

